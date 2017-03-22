Maharashrtra: Unidentified man found unconscious, dies

Police are yet to identify a man, believed to be around 45 years old, who died under mysterious circumstances after he was found unconscious in Andheri West on March 12.

The deceased was found by a passerby lying unconscious on the footpath in front of Narco shopping centre in Andheri West on the intervening night of March 11 and 12. He later died before he could be admitted to Cooper hospital.

“The deceased was found unconscious at around 1.30 am and died before he could receive treatment at Cooper hospital. His body bore no superficial injuries and there are no signs of foul play,” said Dhanaji Nalawade, senior police inspector at DN Nagar police station where an accidental death report has been filed.

According to the senior inspector, the man was not carrying any identification or wallet. “There were just two train tickets in the deceased’s pockets. One a ticket from Patna to Mumbai, dated March 10. And the other a local train ticket from Kurla to Chinchpokli dated the day he was found. There was no identification, but it seems he arrived from Patna on March 11,” the officer said.

So far no one has come forward to claim the body.

