Swine flu toll hits 338 this year

The number of swine flu deaths across Maharashtra has reached 338 this year, setting alarm bells ringing. According to statistics of the public health department, the past two months have witnessed 108 deaths, including 56 in Mumbai and Thane. Public Health Department Minister Dr Deepak Sawant on Wednesday reviewed the action plan to combat the scourge. A five-member committee has now been set up across municipalities for the implementation of the combat plan. It will be headed by respective municipal commissioners.

Authorities have been directed to survey private hospitals to map new cases. A similar mapping has also been ordered to identify cases of dengue and malaria. The government has decided to allow private hospitals to set up isolation facilties for treating swine flu patients.

According to official statistics, at least 3,181 swine flu patients are presently confined to such isolation facilities. Of these, 2,036 cases have been reported since June. Nashik has reported the highest number of cases at 37, followed by Pune (31), Nagpur and Aurangabad (24 each). While the state had recorded 844 cases of swine flu in the first four months this year, Public Health Minister Deepak Sawant admitted on Thursday that the number has been on the rise. He also admitted that the swine flu cases were witnessing a spurt in mofussil areas in the recent years.

Earlier, legislative Assembly members across party lines had raised a query regarding incidences of swine flu this year.

In a written reply to the query, Dr Sawant stated: “Between January 1, 2017, and April 30, 2017, a total of 844 patients of Influenza A H1N1 were reported. Of these,165 deaths were recorded.” The health minister went on to list various measures that the government has undertaken to control the spread of swine flu. Incidentally, there has been a spurt in swine flu cases in the Mumbai since April.

In July alone, civic records show that 250 patients have been inflicted by the virus. The cumulative tally in Mumbai since January has now crossed 850. Sawant said special instructions had been issued to ensure that patients are treated without any delay. He added that isolation wards had been set up in various district hospitals and medical colleges, while private hospitals have been permitted to admit patients, while notifying the government.

