MMOPL to launch mobile ticketing system soon

The Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) will soon launch mobile ticketing system ‘OnGo’ for commuters to buy their tickets on their mobile phones. Commuters will also be able to book tickets for future journeys up to seven days in advance using the system.

A Mumbai Metro One spokesperson said: “We are proud to announce the launch of mobile ticketing for the first time in India and will endeavour to introduce even more customer centric benefits in the future.”

Through ‘OnGo’, commuters can purchase tickets on the Mumbai Metro app and other partner apps like Ridlr. A QR code will be generated that will have to be displayed before a non-protruding glass at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates. Commuters can use the app to buy single and return tickets along with trip and store value passes. Commuters can purchase up to six tickets at a time and purchase both tickets and passes through the same app.

“We will also be partnering with payment apps soon so that commuters can purchase tickets through them as well,” said a senior MMOPL official.

The system is currently at an advanced stage of testing and is set to be launched by mid-August.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App