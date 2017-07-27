Man gets 14 years in jail for raping minor

A 25-year-old man was sentenced to a 14-year prison term for raping a minor after posing as a police officer. The accused, Sudhir Sonawane, had approached the 13-year-old victim in 2014 by going to her home when she was alone with her younger brother.

The accused introduced himself as a policeman and said she had good percentage in Class X and would be taken into the police force. He then sent the victim’s younger brother outside and said the measurement of her body was required for entry into the police force. He then sexually abused her, but when she began screaming, he left the house in panic.

The victim informed her mother and a police complaint was lodged. The defence had claimed that the medical report only showed that an attempt was made.



The prosecution, however, had said the accused had sexually abused the girl. The court examined witnesses, including the girl who identified the accused. He was convicted under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Sonawane had been convicted in March for similarly posing as a policeman and harassing a 14-year-old girl.

He had been sentenced to a three-year prison term in the case.

