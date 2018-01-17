Mahalaxmi Saras exhibition to be inaugurated today

Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao will inaugurate the annual Mahalaxmi Saras exhibition-cum-sale of products manufactured by women’s self-help groups at MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on Wednesday. Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde said there would be 511 stalls at the exhibition, along with around 70 stalls selling food. Self-help groups from 28 states will participate in the exhibition. Stalls were allotted to these groups through an online system, Munde said.

She added that products worth Rs 10 crore, manufactured by these groups, were likely to be sold at the exhibition. It will be open to all from 10 am to 10 pm between January 17 and 29. Cultural events will be held in the evenings throughout the duration of the exhibition.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App