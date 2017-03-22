Mahalaxmi Racecourse: Shiv Sena to make fresh request for theme park to Maharashtra govt

After a recent government resolution excluded Mahalaxmi Racecourse and 10 other properties from the new policy through which leases for 250-odd plots will be renewed, the Shiv Sena is planning to make a fresh request to the state government about construction of a theme park on Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Senior civic officials stated that the exclusion of the racecourse from the ‘Schedule W category’ is a likely indication that the state government has decided to exercise complete control over the fate of the racecourse and other excluded plots. The Sena has been proposing a public theme park on the prime land in south-central Mumbai. In 2013, the then Sena mayor Sunil Prabhu had demanded that the BMC not renew the licence of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) and instead develop a theme park. The decision now, however, rests with the state government which owns two-thirds of the plot spread over 8.55 lakh sq m of which 2.58 lakh sq m is under BMC jurisdiction.

Chairperson of the standing committee Ramesh Korgaonkar of the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday, “We have always demanded a theme park and we will write to the chief minister this week. We will ask them to take a joint decision about Mahalaxmi Racecourse and consider our demand.” Civic officials said two years ago, the BMC had written to the state government asking them to take a joint decision on licence.

A senior civic official, however, stated that Sena’s claims are unlikely to be implemented. “Since there were complaints that all of the massive plot of land was not being used on a regular basis, in a meeting with the municipal commissioner earlier, RWITC had proposed that they would set up football fields and cricket pitches at the centre of the ground. They had also said the sporting facilities can remain open to public on non-racing days which is a more plausible solution,” the official said.

The GR released on March 15 has issued directives to the BMC in the form of terms and conditions as part of the new policy for the 260 properties which fall under Schedule W category. As per the directives in the new GR, however, the civic body can renew the lease of Schedule W properties for upto 30 years.

Schedule W properties originally owned by the state government were handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for maintenance. “As per the GR, we will have to take approval before renewing the lease for the 10-15 properties excluded from the Schedule W category. The government will come up with a new policy for them at a later stage,” said an official from the estate department.

The directives have also made some changes in terms of distribution of revenue generated from these plots. “Earlier, 50 per cent of the revenue which includes land rent would go to the state government while 50 per cent would come to the BMC. As per the new norms, 70 per cent will go to the state while BMC will get 30 per cent,” said Chandrasekhar Chore, deputy municipal commissioner.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now