Maha govt plan to build new CBDs on public land dropped

The Maharashtra government has dropped the plan of developing new central business districts (CBDs) in Mumbai, India’s commercial capital, by unlocking undeveloped public lands. Instead a proposal for further enhancing construction rights for development of existing commercial avenues and setting up high-density commercial corridors around key public transport intersections is now being considered.

While designing Mumbai’s new development plan, the Mumbai municipality had proposed transformation of undeveloped land parcels around the city’s erstwhile octroi nakas into CBDs to “boost economic activity and employment”.

With the city’s five octroi nakas — Mumbai-Panvel Highway (Mankhurd), Eastern Expressway (Mulund east), Western Express Highway (Dahisar), Mulund-Airoli Link Road Naka (Airoli), and Lalbahadur Shashtri Marg Naka (Mulund) — together accounting for about 5 lakh sqm of unutilised land, the original plan was to convert this into high-end commercial and business hubs, with buildable areas up to five or six times the size of the plot.

But the CM-appointed scrutiny committee, which is reviewing the new development plan and the revised development control regulations for the commercial capital, has rejected the plan.

With the government finding it difficult in locating lands for building casting yards for ongoing and upcoming Metro rail corridors, and the proposed Mumbai coastal highway projects, the committee has now decided to reserve these unutilised lands for developing transport hubs with exhaustive parking arrangement for public transport buses and coaches. “For now, the plan is to utilise these lands for setting up casting yards and factory sheds for vital transportation projects. Later, the plan is to turn them into integrated transport hubs. While some commercial activity could be permitted even inside these hubs, it’ll be on a fraction of the land,” said a senior official.

According to officials, heightened construction area incentives being considered for existing commercial and office spaces in Mumbai was another reason for dropping the CBD plan altogether.

With Mumbai’s new development plan also targeting to “reassert Mumbai’s status as the country’s economic capital”, government town planners have controversially proposed an FSI of 5 for commercial and office spaces in the city. FSI is a development tool that defines the extent of construction permissible on a plot. It is the ratio of the built-up area to the total plot area.

Some private urban town planners have questioned the move, saying it would result in further densification around development commercial business parks, but the government is likely to go ahead with the plan, officials confirmed. The buildable area footprint across commercial avenues would further increase with the government planning to allow up to 35 per cent compensatory FSI, also known as fungible FSI, for commercial developments in the new development plan, while reducing the premiums payable for these. This FSI is over and above the permissible FSI of a plot.

Meanwhile, also being considered is a proposal to allow high-density commercial development around transport intersections, as an alternative to the demand for allowing higher FSI around 500-m radius of rail corridors, which was being raised by the CM-led Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). But the proposal might not be incorporated in the new regulations immediately since the modalities were still being worked out, officials said.

Some construction benefits and sops are also being considered for developments of properties located in the Mumbai airport’s funnel zone, where height restrictions are in place, following a demand raised in this regard by some construction industry giants.

