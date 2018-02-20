Magnetic Maharashtra summit: Japanese envoy plays hardball, says other states catching up

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is proposed to be implemented with the help of Japanese technology and financing. (File Photo) The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is proposed to be implemented with the help of Japanese technology and financing. (File Photo)

Japanese ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu on Monday pitched for further improvement in infrastructure in Maharashtra and heightened incentives for Japanese firms investing in the state. Even as he claimed that Maharashtra remained the preferred destination for Japanese investors, Hiramatsu added, “We have been approached by several other states. A Northeast state approached yesterday. Competition among the states is rising. While Japanese companies would be happy to expand further in Maharashtra, we need higher incentives and improved infrastructure.”

He said that 200 out of the 369 Japanese investors in India had set up units in Maharashtra, and added that Japan was also excited about the implementation of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project — the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train — is proposed to be implemented with the help of Japanese technology and financing.

Incidentally, Hiramatsu discussed plans to set up commercial hubs — shopping centres and cultural centres — at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) as part of the project. The Mumbai terminus for the bullet train service is proposed at BKC. Meanwhile, the Japanese ambassador has also evinced interest over investments in the food processing sector.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd