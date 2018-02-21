Magnetic Maharashtra summit: Industry leaders call for change in govt officials’ attitude

Industry leaders, while appreciating reforms undertaken by the government to improve ease of doing business in the state, have suggested that additional measures be put in place. Their suggestions include changing the attitudes of government officials and utilising the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC’s) land bank in a better way. They were speaking at a session on ‘ease of doing business’ at the Magnetic Maharashtra summit in BKC Tuesday.

“At the ground level, the attitude of the government officials needs to change,” said Robin Banerjee, managing director of Caprihans India Ltd. Banerjee narrated an incident in which raw material for a unit was not released by a customs officer, leading to the closure of a factory for seven days. He added that the cost of doing business should be reduced and that land banks with the MIDC should be utilised better. Vineet Agarwal, group head (direct taxation) of JSW Steel Ltd, agreed that the mindset of government officials needed to change. “We are still in the mindset of the seventies,” he said.

Praveen Pardeshi, additional chief secretary to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, gave a presentation on reforms undertaken by the government for improved ease of doing business.

