Magnetic Maharashtra has brought investments to smaller cities, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

A model of bullet train coach on display for visitors at the Magnetic Maharashtra Investor Summit 2018 at BKC on Monday. (Express photo by Pradip Das) A model of bullet train coach on display for visitors at the Magnetic Maharashtra Investor Summit 2018 at BKC on Monday. (Express photo by Pradip Das)

The Maharashtra government on Monday attracted total investment of Rs 6 lakh crore, promising employment to 27.71 lakh people across core sectors of affordable housing, infrastructure, energy, electronics and logistic parks. The major component of the total 56 MoUs signed at Magnetic Maharashtra was from affordable housing sector with an investment of Rs 3.75 lakh crore, which can generate employment to 27 lakh people across Maharashtra. The total affordable houses built through these investments would be 14.5 lakh.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “ At the end of Magnetic Maharashtra, we expect total investments to be between Rs 10 lakh crore and 12 lakh crore. What is more notable at Magnetic Maharashtra is the paradigm shift, with investments flowing into two- and three-tier cities/towns.” After signing 36 MoUs on the second day of the Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018, Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra as a preferred destination for investments is not unexpected. But what has really changed is the ability to engage investors to look beyond the golden triangle of Mumbai, Pune and Nashik. We are getting investments across sectors in two- and three-tier cities such as Palghar, Nandurbar, Wardha, Nanded and Nagpur among others.”

“It has always been our endeavor to distribute fruits of development to smaller cities and towns. The policies and reforms of the state government in the last three years have helped to engage the investors to explore rural Maharashtra as new investment destinations. The process of tapping investments in agro-industries, specially to promote food processing units and textile parks to generate higher employment and boost rural economy, is the mainstay of the global business summit,” he said. Investment in small towns and cities such as Palghar, Wardha, Nanded, Nandurbar, Bhiwandi, Aurangabad and Nagpur is reflected in the MoUs.

The last two days saw the chief minister holding interactions with big corporate houses and global players to explore newer destinations for their projects and plants. The sizeable investments in the housing sector was attributed to the special drive undertaken by the government to achieve its ambitious Affordable Housing for All by 2022. Energy sector and infrastructure also attracted investments. Among the big investments include Virgin Hyperloop One MoU with PMRDA to invest Rs 40,000 crore and generate employment for 13,000 people. Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council bagged Rs 13,800 crore investment. Chhatrapati Shivaji Industrial City at Palghar got Rs 12,000 crore investment and can create employment for 65,000.

MoUs in housing sector includes CREDAI Maharashtra’s investment of Rs 1 lakh crore, which can create employment for 6.95 lakh while building 5 lakh affordable houses; NAREDCO, MMR with an investment of Rs 90,000 crore and employment capacity of 6.25 lakh to create 3 lakh affordable houses; MCHI-CREDAI, MMR investing Rs 75,000 crore and creating employment for 5.21 lakh, while building 2.5 lakh affordable houses; Khaleeji Commercial Bank & Bhumi Raj investing Rs 50,000 crore to create 4 lakh employment while creating 2 lakh affordable houses; Poddar Housing, Maharashtra investing Rs 20,000 crore, creating employment for 2 lakh while creating 1 lakh affordable houses; Mangal Namoh Gruhnirman Pvt. Ltd., Pune investing Rs 25,000 crore and creating employment for 1.8 lakh while building 90,000 affordable houses; and Raj Build Infra LLP Bhivandi investing Rs 2,946 crore and employing 11,000 people.

Investments in the energy sector included Rs 7,000 crore by Adani Green Energy Ltd. to create employment for 500; Rs 15,560 crore by Tata Power Company Ltd creating employment for 1250 people; Renew Power Ventures Ptv. Ltd investing Rs 14,000 crore and generating employment for 7000.

