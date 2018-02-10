Magnetic Maharashtra: Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor to be showcased

The DMIC along 1,483 km will pass through six states and 82 districts in the country. Adopting the integrated development multi-sector model, DMIC’s objective stated in the status paper is to double the economic growth and treble the employment in seven to eight years. (Express photo) The DMIC along 1,483 km will pass through six states and 82 districts in the country. Adopting the integrated development multi-sector model, DMIC’s objective stated in the status paper is to double the economic growth and treble the employment in seven to eight years. (Express photo)

The Maharashtra government will showcase its ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) at the global business summit to attract investments in multi-model sectors. Touted as one of the biggest projects pushed by centre-state, DMIC is expected to alter the landscape of Maharashtra.

The three-day conclave called ‘Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018’ will take place from February 18 to 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Magnetic Maharashtra event. Among sectors being tapped for global partnership through DMIC are IT, food processing, logistic hubs, electronic hubs and auto industries.

A highly placed source in the government said, “The DMIC project in Maharashtra will cover almost 26 per cent of the population. Maharashtra has a population of 11.20 crore. Of the total 36 districts in the state, the project criss crosses through eight districts Thane, Raigad, Nandurbar, Nashik, Dhule, Pune, Aurangabad and Ahmednagar.”

Almost impacting 29 per cent of the land area, the DMIC, planned in two phases, is perceived as a critical project to double industrial output and employment in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the DMIC as a mega project which would not only boost socio-economy of Maharashtra but also new India.

According to sources, the work in the first phase is as per schedule. The chief minister has directed the authorities to expedite the project to meet targets.

In the first phase, the government is developing the Shendre-Bidkin Industrial City. It would also include world class art exhibition-cum-convention centre and logistic park in Aurangabad in Marathwada region

In phase two, the development relates to Dhule Mega Industrial Park, Dighi Port Industrial Area and Nashik-Sinnar-Igatpuri Investment Region. The highlight of DMIC in Mahaarashtra is the greenfield planned township AURIC in Aurangabad which would be a technology driven smart city. The project is being built on 10,000 acres complete with commercial and residential complexes.

The DMIC along 1,483 km will pass through six states and 82 districts in the country. Adopting the integrated development multi-sector model, DMIC’s objective stated in the status paper is to double the economic growth and treble the employment in seven to eight years.

The chief minister, who has set an ambitious target of trillion dollar economy, believes DMIC will be amongst key mega-infrastructure projects in that direction.

Notable features of DMIC include 24 industrial regions, two international airports, eight smart cities, five mega power plants, two mass rapid transit systems and logistic hubs. The industrial investment regions are located at Shendre-Bidkin Industrial Park and Dighi Port Industrial Area in Maharashtra. The other projects are Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Manesar-Bawal in Haryana, Khushkhera-Bhiwadi-Neemrana and Jodhpur-Pali-Marwar in Rajasthan, Pithampur-Dhar-Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, Ahmedabad-Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat.

