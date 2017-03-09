‘Lucky robber’ who made away with jewellery worth Rs 79 lakh arrested: Mumbai police

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch claim to have arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly made away with jewellery and valuables worth almost Rs 80 lakh from a Mulund home in December last year. Officers said Rajesh Shetty hit a jackpot when he targeted the house that night, as goods from a jewellery store undergoing renovation had been stored there.

According to the police, Shetty has nearly 25 cases registered against him. On December 27, Subhash Jain, a resident of Mulund West, had gone out with his family for a few hours when Shetty entered their home and fled with the gold jewellery and a digital camera, officers said. “Shetty got lucky since a relative of Jain, who is a jeweller, had kept the jewellery worth Rs 79 lakh at his residence while his shop underwent renovation,” an officer said.

The property cell of the Mumbai crime branch launched a parallel probe into the case, and started sifting through the CCTV footage from cameras around Jain’s building. “In one of the footages, we saw a person leaving the building around the time the crime was carried out. While we were certain this was the robber, the footage was grainy and he could not be identified,” an officer said.

The police then started checking the mobile phone records of history sheeters along with scanning the camera footage. They zeroed in on Shetty and finally managed to track him down to Kandivli. He was arrested earlier this week. “We suspect his involvement in a few other break-ins in the city. His interrogation is on,” the officer added.