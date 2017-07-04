LPG tanker overturns, NH8 traffic disrupted

Vehicles going towards Vasai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Borivali and Mumbai were stuck on the road. Deepak Joshi Vehicles going towards Vasai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Borivali and Mumbai were stuck on the road. Deepak Joshi

A tanker transporting LPG toppled on Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Monday. After fears of a gas leak, the police sealed off a portion of National Highway 8 and diverted vehicular traffic to other roads. The incident took place when the Bharat Gas tanker travelling towards Ahmedabad turned turtle on the road near Kajupada while the driver was negotiating a sharp turn.

Mahesh Patil, Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural, said the driver fled the spot and is still to be traced. While the accident led to traffic snarls, the police moved away all vehicles and isolated the tanker while operations were under way to straighten it up.

Patil said that as the gas was leaking from the tanker, NH8 was sealed off till Versova bridge and motorists were directed to use other routes while rescue operations were underway. By 10 pm, the police had cleared the tanker from the road and vehicular movements had resumed, Patil said, adding that the gas leak did not result in any injuries.

