Lower Parel: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolishes 40 shops and restaurants

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday demolished as many as 40 commercial establishments at Raghuvanshi Mills in Lower Parel. The action was taken against shops, showrooms and godowns having illegal extensions, unauthorised signboards, sheds, frameworks in G South (Lower Parel, Elphinstone) ward .

The establishments that faced the BMC hammer on Friday evening included restaurants, furniture shops, tiles and sanitary ware showrooms, wallpaper showrooms, electrical appliance shops, design studies, chandeliers showroom, car service centres and corporate office and canteens. The action was taken following a two-day joint inspection by the Mumbai fire brigade officers, and officers from BMC’s building and factory department, licence department, shop and establishment department, assessment department and medical health department.

Apart from this, action was taken on a godown measuring 5,000 square feet of Shri Krishna Silk Industries located in a basement of Prathamesh Towers in Raghuvanshi Mills. Silk fabric and sarees weighing seven tonnes were found stored in the godown.

