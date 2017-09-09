Locals protest after woman’s death in accident on Mumbai-Goa highway

A 28-year-old biker was killed in an accident near Panvel on the Mumbai Goa highway on Friday morning (Representational Image) A 28-year-old biker was killed in an accident near Panvel on the Mumbai Goa highway on Friday morning (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old biker was killed in an accident near Panvel on the Mumbai Goa highway on Friday morning, prompting local villagers to stage a protest against the bad condition of roads on the stretch. According to the Panvel police station (rural), the woman, Bhagyashree Shinde, a resident of Thane, was riding towards Thane from Pen. Around 8.30 am, her bike skidded due to gravel on the highway and came under the wheel of a big container, which crushed her head.

The incident took place in Tara village, approximately 18 km away from Panvel. Following the accident, angry villagers blocked the highway for an hour, demanding a criminal case against the contractor and the government agencies responsible for maintaining the highway.

The police, however, have registered a first information report on complaint of Ravindra Pawar, Shinde’s cousin, under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) with others of the Indian Penal Code against the driver of the container.

Officers said Ram Naresh Bind, the container driver, has been arrested. “The driver will be produced in the court on Saturday,” said Maloji Shinde, senior inspector of the Panvel police station (rural), adding that the victim had been wearing a helmet.

Santosh Thakur, one of the protesters, said repeated complaints about the poor condition of the roads have been ignored by government agencies. “The National Highways Authority of India is responsible for the maintenance of the highway. The accident was bound to happen…,” said Thakur.

This is the second instance of a woman biker being killed in an accident due to bad roads recently. In July, Jagruti Hogale (34), a member of a women-only bikers’ club, was crushed by a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway while trying to drive around a pothole.

A spokesperson of Sion Panvel Tollway Private Ltd, contractor responsible for maintenance of the highway, refused to comment. However, PWD minister Chandrakant Patil has asked officials to repair potholes by December end in any condition. “The tenders will be floated by September 25. If there are no positive responses, the potholes will be filed the department,” said Patil.

