Loan waiver: Maharashtra govt to directly intimate eligible farmers

The state government has decided to directly intimate eligible farmers across 40,913 villages about the loan waiver scheme. The move comes after complaints against banks that they were not intimating eligible farmers whose names along with the amount has been cleared by the state government.

“The state government has already cleared the names of 49 lakh farmers along with Rs 23,000 crore for the loan waiver. The money has been released. But there is a lack of communication between the banks and farmers who are eligible for the loan amount,” a source said.

A senior government official requesting anonymity said, “In a little village in Buldhana district in the Vidarbha region, there are 210 beneficiaries in all. The list of farmers along with amount was sent to the banks almost four months ago. But till date, there has been no communication between the banks and farmers. Of the 210 farmers, banks have completed the process and conveyed the loan waiver to only 58 farmers. Similar instances have emerged from several villages across the state.”

Taking a serious note of the lackadaisical approach of the banks, the government has decided to crack the whip. Instead of depending on the financial institutions, it has decided to communicate the loan waiver to each and every eligible farmer through the administrative mechanism.

Besides, the governments wants to cross-verify whether each and every eligible farmer has been covered by the banks or not. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanmaan Yojna (CSMSSY) was announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 24, 2017. The process of crediting the loan waiver to farmers whose names were cleared started in October 2017.

To ensure the laon waiver was not misused by middle-agents or financial institutions and eligible farmers were not deprived, the government adopted an online mechanism, which helped the government identity and weed out more than 20 lakh ghost accounts.

Earlier, the State Level Bankers Association (SLBC) had submitted a list of 89 lakh farmers and Rs 34,000 crore loan amount. In the revised list, it was stated that the list of beneficiaries would not exceed 67 lakh.

A senior official in the Department of Cooperation and Marketing, “The loan waiver of 2017-18 of the Fadnavis government has been faster than that of Congress-NCP government in 2008-09. In 2017-18 loan waiver, the list of beneficiaries is more. But in the 2008-09 loan waiver list did not exceed 30 lakh farmers.” Another significant difference relates to documentation of each and every eligible farmer and amount credited in their account which was never done in 2008-09 loan waiver, he added.

