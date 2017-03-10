Liquor shops in CM constituency: At centre of controversy, ‘tweaked’ liquor policy

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

FURTHER investigations into the controversy surrounding the flouting of a four-decade-old freeze on issuance of new private liquor retail licences have revealed that a five-year-old notification of the government was at the centre of the controversy. It turns out that on February 13, 2012, the state’s excise ministry, then led by Nationalist Congress Party minister Ganesh Naik, had brought out a notification lifting curbs on renewal of licences pending for over a year. On Thursday, The Indian Express highlighted the findings of a government probe that has revealed that hundreds of private liquor dealers were provided fresh permits for retail liquor shops in the garb of renewal of old licences.

The 2012 notification also tweaked the state’s policy regarding powers for granting such approvals. While such powers were earlier decentralised and vested in a committee headed by the district collector, the 2012 notification relegated these power and reassigned these to the minister. While finding massive irregularities in permits issued between 2010 and 2016, the probe, ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, revealed that each and everyone of the 202 permits to be issued was approved under the minister’s discretionary powers after district-level officials had turned down the request for approval on the ground of ineligibility.

The probe found renewal orders issued for licences that were non-existent or surrendered to the government. Out of the 202 cases, there were 24 cases where approvals were found to have been given even as there was no support document to show that the licence existed in the first place. There were 74 other instances where approvals were granted on the basis of just one or two support documents. Unsigned government letters were used as documentary evidence in some cases while granting approvals. The inquiry also found that the process laid down for filing of the revision appeals before the minister weren’t complied with in most cases.

Ironically, keeping a check on such malpractices had been the main aim of the government’s move to delegate powers for licence renewal at the district level in 1989. While the 2012 circular had made prior recommendations of the Excise Commissioner on the validity of a revision appeal filed before the minister mandatory, the inquiry found that this wasn’t followed at all. While Naik approved 194 out of the 202 cases during the Congress-NCP reign in the state, serving Minister of State (MoS) Dilip Kamble, who was the MoS for Excise from October 31, 2014 to July 7, 2016, issued the remaining eight orders. When The Indian Express contacted the duo, both denied any wrongdoing.