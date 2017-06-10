Liquor Ban: Unable to find documents on highway classification, state tells HC

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The state government on Friday informed the Bombay High Court that its officials are not able to find documents classifying roads as state highways in its records. The government told the court that even Google search was not helping the officials.

A division bench of justices S M Kemkar and M S Sonak had asked the government to submit a notification or any document declaring or classifying roads as state highways.

The bench was hearing petitions filed by liquor stores and bars which challenged the notices issued to them by the state excise department, prohibiting them from selling liquor.

This move was after the Supreme Court banned liquor shops from operating within 500 metres of the national and state highways.

The division bench, after the state’s response on its inability to locate the notifications, told the state that the court will be forced to pass adverse orders if they do not submit the necessary documents and notifications on the classification of state highways.

The court asked advocate general to appear in the matter. The next hearing is on June 12.

