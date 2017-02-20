Like Hanuman, BJP workers should realise their strength and take on the Sena: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses at an election campaign rally in Thane on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Mumbai : Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses at an election campaign rally in Thane on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Addressing a BJP booth workers rally in Thane, Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunday evoked warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji and used references from Hindu epics to enthuse his party workers and curb discontent over the induction of outsiders.

In an apparent jibe at the Shiv Sena and the corruption in the BMC, Fadnavis said: “Chhatrapati Shivaji said that the welfare of the masses should never be compromised. While the king’s aura should grow among the masses, the generation of wealth should be used for public good. The king should not use his power to generate wealth for his own home or family.”

The CM’s rally at Thane marked the end of campaigning for polls to 10 municipal corporation and 10 Zilla Parishads on February 21. Using a reference from the Ramayana to enthuse his cadre, Fadnavis said, “Hanuman had to reminded that even as a child, he had had the ability to swallow the sun. Till then, he had not realised his immense strength. Similarly, I urge BJP karyakartas to know your powers and take on the Shiv Sena misrule in Thane.”

Acknowledging that the initiative to break the pre-poll alliance came from the Thane BJP unit, Fadnavis said, “ I never questioned their decision as they were confident about snapping ties. It also displayed the pulse of the people in Thane, who wanted to get rid of the Sena.”

Fadnavis chose Thane to conclude his poll campaign as it happens to be site of the Sena’s first electoral success four decades ago under late Bal Thackeray.

Evoking respected Sena leader Anand Dighe, Fadnavis said, “The present party is no longer Anand Dighe’s Sena, which fought for public welfare. We joined hands with the Sena and gave them our space to grow in Thane for the past 25 years, because we believed in making Hindutva a common cause. But today, the Sena’s politics is only about money-making and corruption.”

The CM also used references from the Ramayana to justify the induction of outsiders, which has riled party workers. “Yes, I admit we have taken some people from outside. But I would like to explain that the decision was to strengthen our organisation with their help. It was not aimed at undermining our own workers. When Ram set out to battle the powerful king Ravana, he sought the help of Vibhishana, the younger brother of Ravana. Now, taking in Vibhishana did not undermine Hanuman,” Fadnavis said.