Light rain in Mumbai, IMD predicts more

Almost a month after the monsoon got over, Mumbai once again woke up to light showers Monday. According to the weather forecast, rainfall, with generally cloudy skies, is likely to continue for two more days in the city.

“The light rainfall in the city is a result of a lower-level trough over South East Arabian sea and another cyclonic circulation over North Karnataka. This will cause isolated rain and cloudy skies in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and interiors of the state for two days,” said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General, Western Region, IMD.

Light showers were witnessed in most parts of Navi Mumbai and some parts of Mumbai, such as Kurla, Mahim and Sewri. According to the data compiled by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the area received 1.68 mm rainfall. The observatories at Belapur recorded 1.6 mm, Nerul 2 mm, Vashi 1 mm and Airoli 2.1 mm rainfall. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory at Santacruz received minimal rainfall that could not be recorded.

According to Skymet weather, other parts of state such as Buldhana, Aurangabad, Ahmed-nagar, Kolhapur and Matheran also received light rain Monday. “Scattered rain and thundershowers are possible over Konkan and Goa and adjoining parts of Madhya Maharashtra; however, these rains will remain confined to central and southern districts of the mentioned regions,” predicts the website.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the city remained normal with maximum at 33.1 degrees and minimum at 21.4 degrees. The minimum temperatures had dipped to 18.5 degrees Sunday. “Mumbai will experience low temperatures only in short spells. Continuous cool nights will occur only in the second half of December and the first half of January,” said Hosalikar.

