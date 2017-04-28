Lift ban on new construction, housing body urges court

A prominent federation of real estate developers has filed a review petition in the High Court seeking lifting of a ban imposed last year on all new construction in the city, including buildings for residential and commercial use. The plea by the Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry is against the ban that came to effect from March 1, 2016, after the state and the BMC failed to solve the problem of dumping waste at landfill sites instead of scientifically processing it. On Thursday, one of the arguments made by Aspi Chenoy, the senior counsel representing the builders, was that more houses were required and if the need was not met, people would have to move to slums creating a ‘hazardous situation’.

A division bench of Justice A S Oka and Justice C V Bhadang questioned if the petitioner was seriously suggesting that the houses being constructed were for slum dwellers, to which Chenoy answered in the affirmative. While banning new construction, the court had pointed out that more buildings and an increasing population in the city would add to the generation of solid waste and construction and demolition waste.

“The Municipal Solid Waste Rules 2000 are no longer applicable to storage, collection, handling transportation and disposal of construction and demolition waste,” said Chenoy. He pointed out to the new solid waste management rules brought in by the Centre in 2016, which provide for new time frames for compliance of orders relating to processing waste. “Can we ignore what was expected to be done in 2000 and is still not done?” said the court. Chenoy said: “There were also new rules framed by the BMC in 2006, pertaining to construction and demolition waste that are now applicable. This was not apparently brought to the notice of the court.” Chenoy added that there was, therefore, no longer any reason for the ban. Chenoy pointed out that the BMC’s Construction and Demolition Waste Rules of 2006 did not permit disposal of such waste in the dumpyards at Deonar and Mulund, but only in government designated or private landfill sites. “Such waste can also be disposed at Dahisar, the builder’s own site or any other site identified by the person who generates such waste,” he added.

Chenoy further argued whether it was justified to penalise builders because the BMC and the state had not taken steps to ensure processing of waste. The BMC counsel has also filed an affidavit according to which the civic body issued a work order on November 3, 2016, to carry out a scientific assessment of the impact on the generation of municipal solid waste, in accordance with the court’s earlier orders. The civic body has now sought for a state organisation to carry out a study on the impact of construction in the city in the next 10 years.

