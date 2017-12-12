Life term for repeatedly raping 15-year-old daughter

A special court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 15-year-old daughter. The abuse came to light in 2015 when the girl was in her seventh month of pregnancy. The prosecution said the accused was living with his wife and two daughters in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. His wife worked as a domestic help and he was at home due to a disability. On October 20, 2015, the victim, who was in Class IX, informed her mother that she had stomach pain. The mother found that her stomach looked bloated. She told the court during her deposition that since her daughter had an appendix operation a year ago, she presumed it was related to that. The woman took the girl to a doctor, who advised that a sonography be done. After they found the girl was pregnant, she revealed that she had been abused by her father. Later, an FIR was registered.

The victim told the court that she had been abused for over a year by her father, more than twice a week, when her mother would go to work in the afternoon. She also told the court that her father had threatened to commit suicide if she spoke about it to anyone. The police booked the accused for rape and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. On Monday, the special POCSO court found the man guilty of the charges and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

