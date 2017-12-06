Life on the Local: To stay fit, 58-yr-old engineer cycles to office

Rajendra Purohit was gifted the sports bicycle by his son. Prashant Nadkar Rajendra Purohit was gifted the sports bicycle by his son. Prashant Nadkar

BY 9.30 am on weekdays, 58-year-old Rajendra Purohit pedals his way inside the parking space at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building. The deputy chief engineer in the construction department of the Central Railway takes pride in cycling through the streets of south Mumbai from his residence in Chinchpokli and also on his way back.

While railway officials are allowed free commute in local trains, Purohit rides his sports cycle Firefox daily to cover a

distance of about 10 kilometres from the railway quarters in Chinchpokli to CSMT and back. While it started as a measure to relieve back pain, Purohit eventually made cycling his way of life, he said.

“I was detected with ancholic spondylitis in 1983, ten years into my service in the railways. The doctors advised me to resort to swimming to ease the pain. While I am an avid swimmer, I took keen interest in riding a bicycle in 2010 to exercise my joints and hips. Upon my transfer to CSMT office from Panvel in May this year, I started cycling till office for commute,” he said.

He was gifted the cycle by his son who is equally keen on remaining fit. Waking up at 4 am, performing yoga, followed by swimming for at least 1.6 kilometers and finally pedalling his way to the office are part of Purohit’s fitness regimen in the morning.

“I hardly fall ill or rely on regular dose of medication. It has become an important part of my life. I always cycle to the office and back in any weather condition. I carry a spare formal shirt to change into after reaching office. Being involved in fitness does not tire me,” he added.

While Purohit commutes within 15 minutes from Mohammad Ali Road in the morning hour, he pedals his way back from the congested P D’Mello Road in south Mumbai that takes longer due to traffic. “I especially try to be cautious of the hand-cart pullers while riding. They usually ply in the opposite directions on the road and are not easily spotted when dark. Cycling on congested roads is not that a challenge when you stay on the edge of the roads,” he added. Purohit recalled being mocked at for cycling on the ‘roads of Mumbai’. He is often called ‘Mumbai ka wonder’ for opting for the bicycle.

“Many inquire about the cause, others ridicule. Some often try to express joy and claim they would also want to cycle on a regular basis. I know there is difference between saying and actually doing it,” he added. “There needs to be a will for doing it on a regular basis. Many reasons could deter you but at the end of the day, you are what you choose,” Purohit added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App