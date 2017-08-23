Life on the Local: The men who give the go-ahead to every train

The men wave a green flag which is ‘responded’ to by the assistant loco pilot of the train by waving a green flag back. The pointsman is then expected to notice any abnormalities on the train as it passes by, at full speed. The men wave a green flag which is ‘responded’ to by the assistant loco pilot of the train by waving a green flag back. The pointsman is then expected to notice any abnormalities on the train as it passes by, at full speed.

As he waves a green flag to let an express train pass platform 6 at Kurla railway station, pointsman Afzal Khan is aware of curious passengers looking on. “Many think it is just a fun routine, to wave the flag. But mine is a very significant job for the smooth functioning of the railway system,” 33-year-old Khan says.

At all major city railway stations, pointsmen such as Khan are stationed at various spots round the clock to ensure trains continue to run without hurdles. For instance, if a local train is at the platform and a passenger pulls its emergency chain, pointsmen rush to the spot to reinsert a particular lever to make the train run again.

A station master at one of the suburban stations explains that there are at least 40 pointsmen posted at each major station — such as CSMT, Byculla, Dadar, Kurla, Thane and Kalyan — working in shifts, round the clock. Their main job is to give an ‘alright’ for each passing long-distance express train.

The men stand on the platform or on gate protection duty at railway crossings. As they see every oncoming express train and engine, they are the first to spot anything unusual, such as a fire, any part of the train hanging out, or an axle not in place. The men wave a green flag which is ‘responded’ to by the assistant loco pilot of the train by waving a green flag back. The pointsman is then expected to notice any abnormalities on the train as it passes by, at full speed.

“This also includes checking for issues with the passing train or to see if any passenger is calling for help or if anyone sitting on the door has his legs stuck between the platform and the train. We have to then wave the red flag, which is noticed by the guard at the rear end of the train so it can be halted,” says Khan.

The station master adds that the flags also helps check the alertness of the train driver. “These are systems put in place by the British, which we are continuing. The flag system, which we call giving an ‘alright’ to the trains, is also to ensure that the driver is not asleep, or the train has not been not hijacked,” the station master says. In goods trains, the pointsmen also have to ensure that no door has sprung open.

While the men use flags during the day, after sunset they use LED torches. “Earlier, we used kerosene lamps with red and green slides to alert the train riders,” an official said. Pointsmen say that they usually spend their eight-hour shift on alert without breaks. “Though we end up memorising the entire train time table, we cannot leave our spots, as even solo engines pass the platforms and need to be given an alright,” Khan says.

Many commuters, however, do not understand the role of a pointsman, he feels. “Seeing us standing at the platform, people ask us questions about local train timings, platforms etc., without realising that our job is to remain alert at all times without being distracted by such queries,” Khan says.

