Life on the local: For women commuters on WR, talk-back button new safety tool

IN rakes 2293C and 2285C plying on the Western Railway (WR), passengers in the women’s coaches are being greeted with a new security feature — a ‘talk-back button’. The facility lets them talk to the guard of the train in times of need.

Launched last month on a trial basis in two rakes on WR, each women’s coach has three such buttons. While several commuters are excited by the new facility, others said they didn’t notice it initially. “We did not even notice that such a button had been installed. This is a new feature, indeed. I doubt, however, how much security it will offer to women commuters,” said Nilofer Siddique.

“In an emergency, you may not even be able to access the facility. Night guards who accompany women commuters during odd hours are more reassuring,” she said.

Many women commuters feel the new facility is just another safety measure besides the emergency alarm in trains or the CCTV cameras inside coaches.

“No doubt, the facility is of great use, especially during the morning hours when there are no night guards. But what the authorities must assure is, providing help instantly when a button is pressed,” said Apurva Shirke, a commuter.

Over the period of a month, though, the facility has not been used by any woman commuter to report of a threat, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said. It may take time for commuters to understand the usefulness of this facility, it said. “We have not received a single incident of any threat to female commuters from the facility. The button was used for other reasons other than security,” said Anup Shukla, Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, WR.

“In four-five incidents, women commuters pressed the button to test its operation. We will monitor its use for two more months after which it can be replicated in other rakes,” said a senior WR official.

