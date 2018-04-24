Life on the Local: Commuters take up drive to make more space in local trains

Some of the group members. (Express Photo) Some of the group members. (Express Photo)

IN 2014, when Nishant Bangera (26) saw that none of the seated commuters in the crowded train he was travelling in offered to hold a heavy bagpack an elderly passenger was carrying till he stood up himself, the media professional decided to do something about it. Four years later, a group of 25 commuters, called MUSE, led by Bangera, tries to educate commuters in Thane about parking their bags in the luggage space or putting them up on hooks.

He thinks it will create additional space for people to stand who, otherwise, have to hang out of the compartments, on the foot board of trains. The initiative, called “Bag Pakad, Jagah Bana” (hold your bag, make place), aims at curbing the increasing number of accidents in which people fall off trains, Bangera says.

“Trains have excessive rush during the peak hours and there is often no place to sit. Travelling while standing near the door is extremely risky and hence, we started appealing to people saying that if they are carrying bags, they should keep it on their laps or in the luggage space above the seats. This would make more space for people to sit and reduce the number of accidents,” said Bangera, a resident of Thane West.

Every day, 10 deaths are recorded on an average on the suburban lines – both central and western — with passengers falling off crowded compartments or hitting poles while standing on footboards, data says. By distributing badges or approaching commuters personally, MUSE has tried to spread its message.

A member of the group, Amritha Mohankumar, said: “Often, people reserve seats by keeping bags, which does not allow others to sit. It is a cost-effective solution for the railways to spread awareness about an important issue.

We believe that commuters can take this one small step to make space for others.” To reach more commuters, Bangera has approached the railways to make public announcements with the message.

He believes that the railways could tell commuters about it at the major railway stations, including Kurla and Dadar. “We have also asked the railways to provide additional hooks at the luggage space so that more commuters can hang their bags. While they have agreed, it may take time,” Bangera said.

The railways have tried to address the rush in the local trains and platforms by providing additional services, increasing the number of passenger amenities, including foot overbridges, escalators and posting railway police personnel at stations during peak hours.

“Simple initiatives like ours must receive quick response,” Banger added. Senior railway officials said they are looking at Bangera’s proposal and suitable announcements would be made soon. “As far as announcements are concerned, Central Railway regularly makes those for the benefit of commuters via the announcement system and inside the suburban locals,” said Anil Kumar Jain, senior public relations officer, CR.

Commuter Harshi Zaveri said: “It is sad that a commuters’ group has to work towards spreading awareness about what should be basic civic sense. It is high time that the authorities think of an alternative transport solution to de-congest

the railways.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App