Life on the local: A tamarind tree, a pond of crabs and more: Stories behind stations’ names in Mumbai

THE naming of a new railway station in Oshiwara along the Western Railways’ suburban line has, once again, brought into focus the genesis of the local train stations’ names. Oshiwara station was named Ram Mandir station, after a centuries-old temple in the vicinity. Earlier also, selection of names actually followed the same trend, of picking a very local aspect to grace the railway station signages.

Digging into archives to find the story behind names of some railway stations, railway historian Rajendra B Aklekar, in his book Halt Station India, has elaborated on the back stories for the unusual station names such as Cotton Green and King’s Circle.

In the book, he narrates that at a meeting of the Bombay Improvement Trust, held in 1911, there were talks about the development of the Dadar-Matunga scheme and the gardens that were to be laid out east of Matunga station. In honour of the king, it was decided that a circular garden would be named ‘King’s Circle’ from where the station derives its name. The avenue from Crawford Market to Sion Causeway would be known as ‘King’s Way’.

Cotton Green has an interesting back story too. Aklekar quotes from a book written by a civil servant from the East India Company in which the latter mentions that the area around the present day St Thomas Church was called the ‘Green’, for its pleasantly laid out walks planted with trees. Due to the area’s proximity to the docks and the bales of cotton being piled up there for trade, it came to be referred to as ‘Cotton Green’. Years later it shifted to the Sewri-Mazgaon reclamation area where Cotton Exchange Building was built. The railway station that came up opposite this came to be known as Cotton Green.

Several railway stations across the western, central and harbour lines take their names from British officers. Sandhurst Road is named after the then Bombay governor William Mansfield, popularly known as Lord Sandhurst. Currey Road station is named after Charles Currey, who was then working with the railways and Reay Road is named after Lord Reay, once a governor of Mumbai.

Ancient revenue earning villages such as Cawnjoor and Nawoor would later become Kanjurmarg and Nahur, one of the newer railway stations. Several stations also derived their names from a particular famous feature in their vicinity. Kurla, for example, is believed to have derived its name from coorli or chimbori crabs found in its vicinity. Chunabhatti derived its name for holding one of the key lime kilns, literally translating to Chuna Bhatti.

Chinchpokli, if translated from Marathi, literally signifies the hollow in the tamarind. It is believed that the place probably got this name because of the lush green tamarind trees around.

Other stations like Sion get their name for being on the ‘boundary’ that then, and to an extent now, separated the Bombay islands from the suburbs. Sheev or Sion, writes Aklekar, is probably a Portuguese corruption of the word simva or seema that means boundary.

Chuchgate was actually one of the three gates of the Fort, called the Fort area today, that was located around where the Flora Fountain stands today. Hence, when a railway station came up nearby, it began to be known as the Church Gate station.

Several stations like Byculla have more than one story about why it was named thus. One version behind the name is that ‘bhayakhala’ got its name from the golden shower tree that was nearby. Another reason could be that since it was on low ground as locally bhaya and khala means low. Alternatively, khala could also mean a threshing ground. The Masjid Bunder station built in 1877 was named after an old jetty (bunder) which was near the Saat-Taad mosque that is located next to the station. Alternatively another set of records suggest that it might actually have got its name from the 200-year-old Gate of Mercy synagogue, also called Juni Masjid, being one of the oldest synagogues in Bombay.