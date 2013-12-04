Licence to Thrill

BA Pass,didnt work magic at the box office but it wasnt written off by critics either. The film,which tells the story of a young boy who engages in sexual encounters with older women in return for money,got its director Ajay Bahl noticed for experimenting with the bold theme and a sensitive handling of the subject. He was approached by Fox Star to direct City Lights,the remake of Bimal Roys classic Do Beegha Zameen. While that film is now being made by Shahids maker Hansal Mehta,Bahl has found himself another project. The filmmaker is adapting the cult Japanese novel The Informer by Akimitsu Takagi .

Its an industrial espionage thriller and murder mystery set in the 1950s. I will contemporise the setting, says Bahl,who is currently in talks with the authors family to acquire the rights.

After the release of BA Pass,Bahl was on a lookout for interesting stories. A meeting with Anurag Kashyap led to an invitation to access his library. He invited me to browse the books in his personal collection and see if I liked anything. I picked up 10 titles and left for Goa where I spent a week reading them all. By the time I returned,I had zeroed in on the book, says Bahl.

The director is already working on a screenplay but once the rights are purchased,he also intends to hire a screenwriter so that the two versions can be married to make a tight script. Bahl will also be producingthe film.

