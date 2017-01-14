Licence fee hike will yield better facilities for motorists, say transport officials

The new rule calls for a fee hike up to Rs 150 in the fee of Rs 30 for a learning license and Rs 300 from Rs 50 for a permanent one along with other increments. The new rule calls for a fee hike up to Rs 150 in the fee of Rs 30 for a learning license and Rs 300 from Rs 50 for a permanent one along with other increments.

COMPUTERISED driving test tracks, automated vehicle inspection centres and new patrol vehicles— these are some of the major reasons as to why motorists in the city are shelling more to avail of a driving licence. The increase in licence fees will reflect in the much-awaited development of infrastructure and upgradation of Regional Transport Offices (RTO), transport officials said. Last week, fees were raised for driving licences, vehicle registration, fitness renewal and permit authorisation by amending the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) 1989 Act. It calls for a fee hike up to Rs 150 in the fee of Rs 30 for a learning license and Rs 300 from Rs 50 for a permanent one along with other increments.

“We need money for developing infrastructure and adding more requirements in the RTOs. Computerised driving tests, automated vehicle inspection centres, digitising documents, developing RTO buildings and buying more patrol vans could become possible through the hike,” a senior transport official said. That led to a five fold increase in existing rates for various vehicle uses. Officials say that as the increase comes only after 28 years, it must be welcome. “The cost of buying an auto-rickshaw and kaali-peeli has also risen manifold in this period. Thus, a simultaneous increase in license and various vehicle registration requirement should also be welcome,” a transport official said.

“More than 5 crore RTO documents still need to be digitized for which the department needs at least Rs 130 crores. We are also planning to buy 125 additional vehicles to be used in patrolling and enforcement. The hike will help us generate money for the same,” another official said. On Friday, Mumbai Autorickshaw and Taximen’s Union staged a silent protest outside transport commissioner’s office in Bandra. The union particularly asked rickshaw drivers to be exempt from the raise in fees.

“The transport commissioner has assured us of sending a report of keeping rickshaw drivers out from being affected by the hike. We are not the owners of some luxurious private cars that we can afford to pay the hiked fares,” said Shashank Rao, union leader. Transport Commissioner Praveen Gedam remained unavailable for comment.