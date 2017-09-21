Lessons from August 29: Inter-agency coordination improves; IMD blamed for ‘inaccurate prediction’

Early morning rains in Mumbai Chakala area of Andheri East (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Early morning rains in Mumbai Chakala area of Andheri East (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

While the deluge on August 29 had paralysed Mumbai, on Wednesday, despite the incessant rain, the city’s infrastructure and transport did not give way. Officials attributed this to better coordination between agencies such as the Railways, the BMC and the police, which had been missing the last time.

The BMC’s internal report after August 29 had pointed to this lack of coordination. However, the BMC maintained, predictions sent by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) continued to be inaccurate, which made it difficult for various agencies to plan.

The internal report prepared by the disaster management department had pointed out that on the day of the flooding, there was little or no communication between agencies such as the Central Railways and the BEST, due to which all the calls had poured to the disaster helpline numbers.

The report had also mentioned that despite requests from the disaster management cell, no one from the traffic police department came to the disaster control room to coordinate and resolve traffic congestion in parts of the city.

This time, however, the BMC said that one official from the BEST and one from the Traffic Police department were present in the control room throughout the day to help monitor the rain and tend to areas that needed attention. The Railways officials coordinated with the BMC and informed them about delays in train schedules.

“There was good coordination with the Railways, BEST and Traffic Police which ensured smooth running of the city,” said Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. Senior civic officials, however, maintained that the IMD’s predictions — which had stated that Mumbai would receive intermittent rain/showers in the island city and suburbs in the next 24 hours — had not proven to be accurate.

Another official said, “The city received more than 50 mm of rain at more than 25 places between 8 am and 6 pm on Wednesday, which hardly qualifies as intermittent rainfall. An accurate prediction can help various agencies plan ahead and mobilise resources accordingly.”

Despite several calls and messages, K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of western region, IMD, could not be reached for a comment. The IMD has predicted a few spells of rain in the city and suburbs in the next 48 hours.

The strategy adopted during the August 29 deluge served as guidelines for the Mumbai Police to handle the situation on Tuesday and Wednesday. The city police used a mix of social media, CCTV cameras and additional manpower at flooding spots. The biggest challenge for the police was to dispel rumours about a ‘cyclone’ and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link being shut, officers said. For this, they used social media, including Twitter and Facebook.

When contacted, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai Police, Deven Bharti, said, “We used both technology and manpower to deal with the situation effectively. While CCTVs helped in keeping track of flood and traffic situation across the city, we pressed in additional manpower at various points, especially in low-lying areas. Even social media helped us in putting up timely updates and directly addressing people’s grievances.” (with Neha Kulkarni)

