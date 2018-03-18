Leopard rescued from residential building in Thane

Residents of the multi-storeyed building in Bhatiya Chowk were alerted by security guards, of a nearby tutorial class, who spotted the animal. Residents of the multi-storeyed building in Bhatiya Chowk were alerted by security guards, of a nearby tutorial class, who spotted the animal.

After several hours of search, forest officials managed to rescue a leopard which had entered a residential building in Ulhasnagar in Thane district of Maharashtra, in the wee hours of Sunday. Forest officials claimed they were not sure as to how the animal managed to reach the site.

Residents of the multi-storeyed building in Bhatiya Chowk were alerted by security guards, of a nearby tutorial class, in the morning after the leopard was caught entering the building on CCTV camera. “When we checked the CCTV near our entrance gate, we saw the leopard entering and leaping over a wall,” a resident said.

Forest officials and the fire department arrived at the spot and positioned themselves and a search is underway to spot the big cat. “After several rounds of search, we managed to spot and tranquilise the animal. He will be transported shortly,” Range Forest Officer Santosh Kank said.

“I don’t understand how the leopard managed to come here in the middle of a bustling town. We don’t even have forests close-by,” Rajesh Dhamija, one of the residents of the area, said.

