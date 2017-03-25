Learner’s licence: Maharashtra govt camps in colleges fail to garner response

THE AMBITIOUS initiative by the state transport department to provide learner’s licence for both four-wheeler and two-wheelers in colleges has failed to generate adequate response. This has been attributed to lack of enthusiasm among college staff and its lengthy procedure.

In January, Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote had announced distribution of learner’s licence among colleges to ensure students avail the licence without having to approach the Regional Transport Offices (RTO). However, it was mandatory to clear an online examination on road traffic knowledge to receive the licence.

“We had initiated these camps in two colleges of the city – Kirti and Ruia colleges – around Dadar. While a camp was successful in Kirti, a connectivity problem in Ruia could not make the online test function. Post that we have only waited for colleges to approach us for this,” a senior transport official said. Only 17 students of the 30 who applied in Kirti college could obtain learning licence.

Transport officials allege colleges lack staff or are unable to devise schedules to be able to manage these camps. They also demand the presence of RTO officials to help them set it up, which is not possible always. “In the last camps also, we had filled many forms of students after they approached us. It is not also possible for us to provide them with an RTO official for each small task in the college,” the official said.

A request has been sent to the state government to provide college principals with the authority to distribute licence to students. After conducting the test, the staff headed by the principal can give away the licence to students.

“We had made a request for either giving the college principal this authority or help us with a dedicated staff to help colleges with the procedure. Colleges also should take the initiate to set up these camps as a part of their non-educational initiative,” the official said.

Many colleges waited for an actual letter from the department to participate. Hemlata Bagla, principal, K C College, said, “We were never approached nor received a circular in that context. We would have been steadfast in participating in this initiative, if known.”

“We guess an immediate schedule of examination followed by summer break could have delayed the initiative from colleges. We will approach more colleges afresh with the start of new academic term from June,” a senior transport official said.

Officials are planning to tie up with Common Service Centres (CSC) in the state so that students can approach these centres if there exists no proper internet connectivity in colleges. Facilitators from the centres could also individually visit colleges if need be, they said.

“We are planning to offer all the help required to make this initiative successful, provided colleges and its staff take a proactive interest in the subject,” Praveen Gedam, transport commissioner, said.

