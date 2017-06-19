Lawyer, her cousin held at airport for ‘assaulting’ CISF officers

Their lawyer Prabahkar Tripathi said Malviya and Agarwal had been granted bail upon depositing a surety of Rs 20,000 each. Their lawyer Prabahkar Tripathi said Malviya and Agarwal had been granted bail upon depositing a surety of Rs 20,000 each.

A 28-year-old lawyer and her cousin were arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport early Saturday morning for allegedly assaulting CISF officers. One of the officers had allegedly questioned their relationship, which angered the duo, said police.

Lawyer Khushboo Malviya had met her cousin Subodh Agarwal (47) at the international airport Friday night after he arrived from Delhi. According to the police, the two were to board an early Saturday flight to Goa and had decided to spend the night at the transit hotel. At 11 pm Friday, while returning to the hotel after dinner, the duo was frisked by CISF sub-inspectors Manoj Siwach and Sheetal Jayant who were stationed outside. The police said Jayant asked Malviya to step behind a closed cubicle so she could be physically searched before being allowed to enter the hotel.

However, Malviya emerged from the cubicle seconds later angrily raining abuses at sub-inspector Jayant, the police said. As Siwach intervened, Malviya allegedly abused him too. Malviya, the police said, claimed to have been asked by Jayant what her relationship with Agarwal was. “The accused was outraged at the question and continued to yell at the officers,” said a senior officer.

Agarwal also allegedly joined in with abuses and shoved Siwach in the chest, the police said. While the sub-inspectors informed the CISF’s control room at the airport, Malviya and Agarwal entered the hotel.

The duo was arrested early Saturday morning when they checked out of the hotel to board their flight. Baburao Mukhedkar, senior inspector, Sahar police station, said the two were charged with using criminal force to prevent government servants from carrying out their duties and causing breach of peace. They were produced in the Andheri court Saturday. Their lawyer Prabahkar Tripathi said Malviya and Agarwal had been granted bail upon depositing a surety of Rs 20,000 each.

A spokesperson for the CISF said; “The passengers misbehaved with officers during frisking and as per procedure were handed over to the police.”

