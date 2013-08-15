Lawyer held for stealing motorcycles

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch Wednesday arrested a lawyer for the alleged theft of motorcycles from various areas of the city. Officers from Crime Branch Unit 9 claimed that they have recovered five motorcycles from lawyer Shrikant Mishra,39. In the courts of Andheri and Dindoshi,Mishra is popularly known as Maharaj.

According to the Crime Branch,Mishra used to scrape off the engine number of the motorcycle and sell it off. Acting on a tip-off,the police intercepted Mishra at Oshiwara Wednesday. Mishra was riding a bike that he had stolen. When they asked him to show the valid documents of the motorcycle,Mishra told them that he had forgotten the papers at home.

We realised that Mishra was lying. We opened the side box of the motorcycle MH 06 AH 6283 to find a hammer,a chisel and file, said a Crime Branch officer.

The officers added that Mishra was then nabbed. After intimating the Oshiwara police,they arrested him.

The police then found out that besides the one seized,Mishra had five motorcycles at his residence near Orlem Church in Malad west.

Earlier,Mishra was arrested in Malad for the same offence,the police said. In 2011,the police had recovered three cars and motorcycles from his home.

The officers said Mishra would buy two-wheelers seized by banks from loan defaulters. Usually these motorcycles are scrap. So he gets them for Rs.2,000-3,000 each. After replacing the engines and other parts of the motorcycles,he sells these bikes for more than Rs.20,000, said an officer.

Mishra was arrested without warrant under section 41 (d) of the CrPC,as he was found with a stolen motorcycle. He appeared before the court Wednesday. He has been remanded in judicial custody. Mishra reportedly told the police that he had bought the motorcycles from a man who steals them and sells them to him at a cheaper rate after changing the number plate and engine number.

We will now find out from where the other motorcycles was stolen. We have learned that one motorcycle was stolen from Pen, said the officer.

According to the police,in November 2011,Vivek Sarvadhi,a resident of Malad (West) had filed an FIR after his motorcycle was stolen. A few days later while passing through a road near Orlem Church,he saw his motorcycle parked there. He recognised the bike by the sticker on the petrol tank. However,the number plate of the motorcycle was that of Uttarakhands. After Sarvadhi approached the police,a team went to the spot. On obtaining Mishras address,they searched the premises of his house. They recovered documents of insurance of five cars and three motorcycles which they suspected were fake.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App