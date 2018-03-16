Lathicharge on protesters: Aurangabad police commissioner sent on compulsory leave, says Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis said, “The government has taken the decision to send the Aurangabad police commissioner on compulsory leave. The investigation will be conducted by a committee headed by additional chief secretary (Home). The report will be submitted to the government with in a month.” (Express photo) Fadnavis said, “The government has taken the decision to send the Aurangabad police commissioner on compulsory leave. The investigation will be conducted by a committee headed by additional chief secretary (Home). The report will be submitted to the government with in a month.” (Express photo)

Aurangabad police commissioner Yashasvi Yadav has been sent on compulsory leave and a high-level inquiry ordered against him following lathicharge and stone-pelting on protesters, who were demanding the removal of a dumping ground in their area. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced the decision to send him on leave and ordered a probe against him in the state Legislative Assembly.

Fadnavis said, “The government has taken the decision to send the Aurangabad police commissioner on compulsory leave. The investigation will be conducted by a committee headed by additional chief secretary (Home). The report will be submitted to the government with in a month.”

“Government has taken strict action following overall sentiments of the elected-representatives across party lines about the Aurangabad incident which is a matter of serious concern.” While maintaining that attack on protesters cannot be justified, he also underlined that there are reports about protesters attacking police. The entire matter would be thoroughly probed. Last week, locals had taken to the streets to oppose the dumping of garbage in Pagegaon Mitmita outskirts of Aurangabad city. The clashes between protesters and police lead to lathicharge and stone-pelting, injuring several people and police.

Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil raised the issue in the Assembly. Vikhe-Patil said, “There are reports substantiated by concrete evidence pointing to ill-treatment of the people who had taken to the streets against the dumping ground in Aurangabad.” He said, “The lathicharge and stone-pelting has badly injured the protesters, including women. Police commissioner badly tackled the protest. The government should immediately suspend the Aurangabad police chief.”

According to Vikhe-Patil, “Aurangabad police beat up locals for protesting against garbage dumping in their areas. It is shocking that they did not even spare women and children.” NCP’s Ajit Pawar said, “Government should suspend both Aurangabad police commissioner and municipal commissioner.” Congress-NCP was strongly supported by members of the ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena.

