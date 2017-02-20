Last day of campaigning: Shiv Sena attacks BJP on corruption issue

Rahul Shewale Rahul Shewale

Stepping up the attack on the BJP on the corruption issue, the Shiv Sena Sunday alleged that the BJP, which headed the BMC Improvements Committee, had sold many plots to developers close to the party.

“BJP has sold many plots in the city to the developers close to it in last many years. The committee has been headed by the BJP and has been influenced by senior BJP leaders in its functioning,” Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said while addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning.

He further alleged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also pressurised civic officials to give a certain plot of BIT chawl in South Mumbai to a particular developer. Shewale said the BJP was also using the home department to win the elections. Talking about city BJP president Ashish Shelar’s claim of winning 114 seats in the BMC polls, Shewale said Shelar was a match-fixer, which was why he was giving out the number of winning seats beforehand. “It is clear that they have accepted the defeat. If the BJP does not win 114 seats, will Shelar and Fadnavis resign from their posts,” asked Shewale.

He further asked Fadnavis to make public names of the people, including a top industrialist whom he met on the night of demonetisation. “The chief minister talks a lot about transparency. He should now make these details public for the sake of transparency,” added Shewale.

The BJP refuted the allegations against Fadnavis. “The BIT chawl issue is pending in high court and civic officials are working on the directions of it. Fadnavis and the government have no role in it. Also, Fadnavis doesn’t meet anyone at night to hide something. Rather, I challenge them to declare names of contractors whom Shewale met, (and) the civic officials and the people who visited Matoshree at night,” said Madhav Bhandari, chief spokesperson of BJP.

He said the BJP’s claim of 114 seats was out of self-confidence. “The Sena can also tell the figure if they are confident,” added Bhandari.