‘Land fraud’: Chhagan Bhujbal’s son, nephew booked

Chhagan Bhujbal (File) Chhagan Bhujbal (File)

IN FRESH trouble for arrested former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau has booked his nephew Sameer and son Pankaj for allegedly fraudulently obtaining a plot of land in Oshiwara and constructing a commercial complex on it, allegedly in connivance with some former senior bureaucrats .

The ACB has booked 15 others including former senior officials of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) who allegedly helped clear the project awarded to Bhavesh builders.

In all, 17 people have been booked by the ACB under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code. The ACB also carried out raids on the said commercial complex in the western suburbs of Mumbai Thursday.

According to the ACB, six private persons who have also been booked by the agency allowed themselves to be members of the Oshiwara Tulsi CHS, which only existed on paper. Without conducting any checks, the accused MHADA officials are said to have cleared the society. According to the ACB, they also helped to convert the use of the land on which a commercial complex was constructed. The project was bagged by Bhavesh Builders whose directors were Pankaj and Sameer Bhujbal.

While Chhagan Bhujbal has not been booked so far in this case, sources in the ACB said his possible role would be probed too.

