Land for Metro 3: MMRDA notice seeks entire plot of Girgaum society

Residents of a society in Girgaum were surprised to find a notice seeking their land for the Metro 3 project stuck on their doors on April 24. While a portion of the society was to be taken for the project, the notice has now sought the entire plot. “We were not informed about this before and from the notice we came to know for the first time that our land will be taken. We had a meeting with officials on February 16 where they clearly said we can go ahead with our plans. Then what changed in less than two months? Work has begun and they are at our doorstep,” said Ketan Parab, a resident. The notice, dated April 5, sent by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on behalf of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) asks the residents to respond within 15 days as to why their land should not be acquired.

“While the notice gave us 15 days it appeared after the deadline and we do not know what to make of it. Until then, we knew only the area facing the road in our society will be taken up for the project. They never told us what they plan to do about our rehabilitation,” he added.

According to the notice, the MMRC proposes to acquire 1,232.91 sqm area and eligible tenants of the affected building will be entitled for re-developed tenements as per 33(7) of Development Control Regulation (redevelopment of ceased buildings) along with additional benefits. But earlier only around 32 families were to be affected. Now, at least 110 families will be affected.

As per the MMRC’s Kalbadevi and Girgaon Redevelopment Scheme about 19 properties with 634 PAFs were to be affected for the construction of the Metro 3 corridor in the area. These buildings are to be redeveloped under the cluster development plan and these PAFs will be provided in-situ rehabilitation after the work is completed. Meanwhile, they have been given the option of moving to temporary accommodations in Wadala or Pimpalwadi during the time of construction. These areas were to be taken up for the construction of the entry/exit of stations.

However, an MMRC official said the newly-marked area is not for station development but for commercial development. “The new plot has not been marked for the station. MMRC needs the area for ancillary structures and other buildings will be constructed on the land. This is only the first notice to intimate them about our plans, we will be having discussions with them and their landlords, just as we had with other affected people,” said a senior MMRC official.

MMRC officials refused to explain the reported change in plan saying it is not the right time to speak about it as the matter is of a “sensitive nature”.

