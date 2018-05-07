Follow Us:
Sunday, May 06, 2018
Land acquisition for Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor 78% complete

Of the 8,604 hectares of land required for the construction of the 704-km expressway, the agency has acquired 6,679.93 hectares. For this, 17,749 farmers have been paid a compensation of Rs 4,628.18 crore.

| Mumbai | Published: May 7, 2018 1:52:27 am
The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has completed 78 per cent of the proposed land acquisition for the construction of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor. It plans to begin work on the highway by the end of May.

“We have got consent for at least 98 per cent of the land. We only need to complete the process. We hope to start the physical work this month itself,” said R Mopalwar, MD, MSRDC. Of the 8,604 hectares of land required for the construction of the 704-km expressway, the agency has acquired 6,679.93 hectares. For this, 17,749 farmers have been paid a compensation of Rs 4,628.18 crore. Most farmers have opted for direct purchase by which they receive at least five times the value of their land as compensation, officials said.

