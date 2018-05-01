Land acquisition for Metro 2A: Societies, nursing home move Bombay HC over notice

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

Eight Cooperative housing societies and a nursing home from Anand Nagar, Link Road, in Dahisar have moved the Bombay High Court over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) notice for acquisition of their land for the construction of Metro 2A. The Court has asked the MMRDA to file a reply by June 11. The MMRDA had sent the notice on March 8.

The petition says: “A portion of the open area of the petitioners’ existing structure and the boundary of the plot abutting the 120-feet Link Road is sought to be acquired by MMRDA for the construction of the road overbridge for the Metro 2A from Dahisar to DN Nagar”. The petitioners stated that they have moved court “to safeguard the life and livelihood of the members of their respective societies”.The petition of the nursing home says the construction is likely to affect them as they are “involved in rendering very critical services to the locals for their livelihood and there will not be proper access for the ambulance to bring the patient to the clinic”. The petitioners said they have made the Chief Fire Officer a respondent so that the fire safety norms are not violated with the acquisition and specific NOC be issued for the Metro project passing through their plots.

The petition says as per Development Control Regulations, a minimum 6-metre access is required for fire engines to have access to the building. As the road overbridge is going to be constructed at a close proximity to the structure, the petitioners fear that there is a likelihood that the access of fire engines would be cut off for the floors above and an ambulance will not have appropriate access to the nursing home.

The petitioners said that thousands of the families are occupying the structures of the society. All of them, including their family members will be directly affected by the project, they have contended.

