Lalbaug flyover case Bombay HC seeks response from MMRDA on steps proposed against contractor

The Bombay High Court Monday sought a response from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on the steps it proposed to take against the contractor who constructed the Lalbaug flyover, in light of various mishaps relating to the structure.

It further asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corp-oration (BMC) to specify terms and conditions under which the contract for repair and restoration of the key Central Mumbai flyover had been given to the original contractor of the flyover.

During the last hearing in the matter, the High Court had pointed to the accountability of the original contractor of the flyover. It had said that the question of quality of work carried out by the original contractor would have to be looked into along with the contractor’s liability in this regard.

Meanwhile, the BMC filed an affidavit before the court, on Monday, stating that as per the structural audit report for the flyover, repairs were required to be carried out in six months. The BMC said it had asked the original contractor to start repair works on priority.

A division bench headed by Justice A S Oka was hearing a public interest litigation seeking direction to the BMC to carry out repair work on the flyover only after carrying out a structural audit report for the flyover. The civic body had, meanwhile, issued tenders to carry out resurfacing work in November 2016.

“The BMC had invited tenders in good faith so that the public at large does not suffer during monsoon due to deteriorating condition of the bridge carriageway surface and the traffic is also not affected,” said the affidavit.

The civic body further stated that taking into view the monsoon it was necessary to carry out resurfacing work, replacing of drainage water pipes, road markings work and this would not affect the subsequent repair work to be carried out. The BMC further added that this would not lead to wastage of money.

Seeking permission from the court to carry out such work, the BMC said this work was required “in the interest of public at large.”

