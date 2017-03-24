Lalbaug flyover: Bombay HC asks state to form panel to look into deterioration of flyovers

The BOMBAY High Court Thursday directed the state government to form an expert committee to look into the “deterioration of flyovers within five years” like the Lalbaug flyover. The court said the committee could also provide guidelines to ensure that such a situation does not arise at a time other flyovers are being constructed across the state.

A division bench headed by Justice A S Oka was hearing a public interest litigation seeking directions to the BMC to undertake repairs of the Lalbaug flyover only after carrying out a structural audit report.

The flyover was inaugurated in June 2011.

In November last year, the civic body had floated tenders to carry out resurfacing work on the flyover.

The High Court asked the municipal commissioner of the BMC to appoint an officer to look into breaches in the original contract of the flyover and suggest what action needed to be taken in that regard. “The same shall be done within a period of six weeks. A power of attorney in favour of an officer can be given if required,’ the court said.

In the last hearing, the court had sought a response from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on the steps it proposes to take against the contractor who built the Lalbaug flyover in the light of several mishaps relating to the structure.

The BMC had informed the court that taking into consideration the monsoons, it had issued tenders to carry out the resurfacing work and the work to replace drainage water pipes and road marking on the Lalbaug flyover.

On Thursday, the court asked the BMC to complete the work by May. “The structural repair in accordance to the audit report should begin by June 1 and shall be completed within six months. The BMC may seek help of experts, like those from the IIT, to supervise the work,” the court said.

