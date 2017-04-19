Lakhan Bhaiya fake encounter Bombay HC raps cops for no action on missing convict

The Bombay High Court Tuesday came down strongly on the police in the Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya fake encounter case, after being informed that one of the convicts, who had been let off on parole in 2013 for a hospital visit, was yet to return to jail.

The court has now warned of initiating proceedings against the officers concerned of Andheri police station.

A bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Anuja Prabhudessai, while taking note of the fact that the police had registered an FIR in the case, said, “The police were aware of the fact that the convict had been absconding and yet, failed to take any action in the last three-and-a-half years.”

The bench has now summoned the senior officer of the Andheri police station. Justice More also said that this was a very serious matter and that the court would “initiate suitable action against the police.”

According to the petition filed by advocate Ramprasad Gupta, gangster Lakhan Bhaiya’s brother, the absconding convict Shailendra Pandey, had been serving a life sentence when, on November 2, 2013, he was granted parole for a month. However, Pandey got the parole extended by claiming he needed hospitalisation for “eye treatment.”

He then got admitted in the Criti Care Hospital in Andheri and stayed there beyond the number of days permitted by the parole conditions. He also sent fake medical certificates to the jail authorities, but the police did not bother to verify them or to get Pandey back to the jail, claims the petition.

He then left the hospital at some point and his whereabouts have not been known since.

The Andheri police registered an FIR on February 21, 2014 after the jail authorities informed them that Pandey had jumped parole. On March 10 this year, Gupta wrote to the Andheri police station seeking that Pandey be traced, but failed to get a response.

