Lahoria murder: Accused alleges threat to life, files plea in Bombay High Court, seeks CBI probe

One of the main accused in the Sunil Lahoria murder case, Jawahar Bijlani alias Suresh, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging threat to his life from Lahoria’s family. He has sought an independent agency to investigate his allegations. The court has asked the state to file a reply in the matter.

Lahoria, a Navi Mumbai-based builder was shot outside his office in Vashi in February 2013 and 14 people, including Bijlani, were arrested in connection with the murder.

On Tuesday, Bijlani’s counsel told a division bench headed by Justice Ranjit More that the Kolhapur police had arrested an alleged contract killer Swapnil Fatle with a revolver and live cartridges and further enquiries revealed he was given the job by another contract killer Manish Nagori to kill Bijlani under the instruction of Lahoria’s son Sunny.

The petition further said despite gathering evidence, both the Kolhapur police, which arrested Fatle, and the Crime Branch, that investigated the case, did not take any action against the mastermind Sunny or others.

The court was also told that although Bijlani was behind bars, he was out on bail a few times and was also brought to the court regularly as the trial was pending, and the possibility of an attack on him could not be ruled out. “Since the present investigating agency is protecting the mastermind, the case should be transferred to the CBI and action should be taken against the mastermind,” the petition said. The court has asked the state to file a reply within a week with details of the investigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now