Labourer injured as part of building collapses in Nagpada

The building that collasped in Nagpada Friday. (Express Photo by Kevin DSouza) The building that collasped in Nagpada Friday. (Express Photo by Kevin DSouza)

A construction labourer was injured after part of a building in which he was working collapsed in Nagpada on Friday evening. The ground plus three structure, Lucky Building on the 13th Lane, Nagpada, is a cessed MHADA building and it had been undergoing repairs, the police said. “Labourers were working on the third floor when a part of it fell onto the main road and injured a man working below,” said Sanjay Baswat, senior inspector, Nagpada police station. The incident took place around 5.30 pm.

Dalal Parshum (24) was admitted to J J Hospital with minor injuries, the police said. The cause for the collapse was being looked into and statements of the construction supervisor and workers would be recorded to understand whether any repair activity is to be blamed for the incident, the police said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App