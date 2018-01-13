Labourer falls on rods, injured at building site in Mumbai

A 25-year-old labourer fell into the basement pit of an building site opposite Free Press House at Nariman point on Friday evening. The man was rescued from the iron rods by public and the fire brigade and was rushed to St George’s hospital.

According to the fire brigade, they received a call around 8 am about a man who fell into the basement pit of an under-construction building. “…We saw that the man was stuck between the iron rods. However, he was being helped by the local people and eventually with the help of gas cutters, he was lifted out of the basement and rushed to St George’s hospital,” said a fire officer who was on the spot.

According to Cuffe Parade police, the man has been identified as Rajendra Pal. “He was a worker at the said site. How he fell to the basement, we are still finding out. If there is any foul play, we will take action,” said Senior Inspector Rashmi Jadhav.

Pal was rushed to the hospital with some iron rods still inside his body, eyewitnesses said. “We cut whatever was possible. After stabilising, we rushed him to the hospital,” a fire officer said. At the time of going to press, the hospital confirmed that Pal was alive and was under treatment.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App