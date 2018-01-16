Labour law reforms: Trade unions oppose new factory closure laws in Maharashtra

“After (collecting) the signatures, we will hold a morcha at Mantralaya in the first week of April,” said Vishwas Utagi, the convenor of the Trade Union Joint Action Committee said. “After (collecting) the signatures, we will hold a morcha at Mantralaya in the first week of April,” said Vishwas Utagi, the convenor of the Trade Union Joint Action Committee said.

To oppose the proposed reforms in labour laws regarding closure of factories, trade unions across Maharashtra will hold divisional level meetings to create awareness among people and gather four crore signatures backing the demands of workers. “We have decided to hold divisional level meetings to make people aware of the anti-labour laws and to get people’s signatures supporting our demands regarding labour laws. We have passed a resolution of our demands, including making it mandatory for even factories with only 50 staffers to seek government permission before closure of a factory.

The current rule is to seek permission for factories with 100 or more staffers,” said Vishwas Utagi, the convenor of the Trade Union Joint Action Committee. Utagi further said that the divisional level meetings would be held in February at Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur.

“After (collecting) the signatures, we will hold a morcha at Mantralaya in the first week of April,” he added.

