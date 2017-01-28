Kurla woman murder: Police probe sexual assault angle

A middle-aged woman found murdered at a construction site in Kurla was also sexually assaulted, police said. The woman, who worked at another construction site, was found dead on January 25. Police said the victim lived in a complex located near Kohinoor City in Kurla. “Preliminary investigations show the woman was strangulated. She had also suffered injuries to her private parts, suggesting she had been sexually assaulted before being murdered. The victim’s bangles were broken and her clothes partially torn,” said Inspector Deepak Pagare, of Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station, who is investigating the case.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“We are in the process of invoking Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC in the case,” Pagare added.

The victim had come to Mumbai just 10 days ago from Chindwara in Madhya Pradesh to work at the construction site. She lived on the second floor of one of the buildings. The complex has over 30 buildings, most of which are under-construction or incomplete.

The building where the victim lived is occupied by about 60 labourers. Police said they were questioning the labourers who live in and around the building. CCTV footage was also being examined.