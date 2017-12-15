Kurla: TV journalist dies in accident

A television journalist died when the auto rickshaw he was travelling in overturned after a head on collision with another auto rickshaw in Kurla on Thursday. Prabhakar Tripathi (40) was heading to Kurla railway station to take a train to Navi Mumbai around 12.50 am when an auto rickshaw coming from the opposite direction collided with the vehicle he was travelling in near New Mill Road. Tripathi was taken to Bhabha Hospital where he was declared dead.

The Kurla police booked the driver of the auto rickshaw, Kasam Sheikh, who allegedly caused the collision, under sections including 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. An officer said the driver had fled after the accident and was arrested later after being traced through the vehicle’s registration number.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App