Kurla station: 19-yr-old survives after being run over by train

A 19-year-old girl miraculously survived after being run over by a goods train near platform number 7 at Kurla station. A video of the girl’s narrow escape has gone viral over the last few days. On May 13, Pratiksha Natekar, a resident of Bhandup, was crossing the railway tracks with her earphones plugged in. Unable to hear the sound of the approaching train, she spotted it when it was getting too close and tried to jump back onto the platform. She, however, panicked and darted towards the engine instead.

“I wasn’t aware of how dangerous the situation was until I saw the video,” said Natekar, who is awaiting admissions for her graduate degree. “I definitely won’t ever cross the tracks again,” said Natekar.

“I was listening to music on high volume that is why I could not hear the train. People gestured me to move away, but I’ve seen them doing that every time I have crossed the railway track before. I was getting late to meet a friend and that is why I decided to cross the tracks,” said Natekar, who wants to pursue higher education in the science stream.

Although the video captured Natekar being hit by the train and falling down on the track before the moving train went over her, Natekar escaped with a minor bruise over her left eye. She was pulled out from under the engine.

“I saw people stretching their arms to help me, but I suddenly realised that I had to go to the other side of the track. By then it was too late. I just closed my eyes and the next thing I saw was that I was being pulled out from under the train,” she said.

“She should have taken the help of the bystanders at the platform and gotten off the tracks. Fortunately, nothing major happened,” said an official from the Government Railway Police at Kurla. She was taken to Rajawadi Hospital by the GRP. “When she was brought here, we treated her for minor injury and sent her home. We weren’t even aware that it was a railways-related injury,” said Vidya Thakur, superintendent at the Rajawadi Hospital.

Natekar, a resident of Bhandup, received three stitches, which were removed last week. Natekar’s mother works as domestic help. Her younger brother will be completing school soon.

